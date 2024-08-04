Matt LaFleur Provides Terrific Injury Update on Two Key Packers
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers held their annual Family Night Practice on Saturday, allowing fans to see some of their favorite players up close at Lambeau Field before the real action begins in September.
There were a ton of interesting takeaways from the practice on both sides of the ball, but we also received key injury updates on a couple of injured Packers players from head coach Matt LaFleur.
LaFleur told reporters on Saturday night that Zach Tom will start doing 11-on-11 work next week, while second-year tight end Tucker Kraft will begin practicing on a limited basis, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
For the Packers to reach the goals that they have set for themselves this season, they will need a healthy Tom and Kraft on the field. The last update we heard about Tom was disappointing, as LaFleur said, “It’s going to be a while” until he gets into team reps.
LaFleur also mentioned that those reps might not come until after Family Night. However, with Family Night practice officially in the books, Packers fans and LaFleur will be ecstatic to have the 25-year-old back on the field.
Meanwhile, Kraft was placed on the PUP list to start training camp after suffering a torn pectoral injury in the offseason. However, LaFleur said earlier this week that the second-year tight end is “close to returning.”
Kraft will get his wish on a limited basis, which is better than nothing. The former South Dakota State star pass catcher had a solid rookie season in 2023, playing alongside fellow rookie Luke Musgrave.
Last season, Kraft had 31 receptions (40 targets) for 355 yards and two touchdowns, which isn’t bad, given that it wasn’t clear who would be the starting tight end. LaFleur and the rest of Green Bay’s coaching staff hope Kraft and Musgrave take that next step in 2024 because it could take the offense to new heights.
