8 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Should End After Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers' Divisional Round loss may have been the final game in the green and gold for these players.
The Green Bay Packers were on the losing side of another heartbreaking playoff defeat on Saturday. However, there's plenty of reason for optimism following a season where Matt LaFleur's squad firmly exceeded expectations.
Now it's on LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst to put this budding contender in the best position possible to make a return trip to the Super Bowl. Those moves will surely include moving on from some contributors in order to pursue upgrades that raise this roster's ceiling.
With that in mind, here are nine players whose time with the team may be over.
1. Anders Carlson
Packers fans hoped Anders Carlson's rookie-year struggles wouldn't carry over into the postseason. Unfortunately, they found out quickly that the young leg would be a liability in the playoffs after he missed an extra point attempt against the Dallas Cowboys.
While that PAT didn't have any game-changing consequences, his shank on Saturday gave the 49ers a chance to steal the win, and that's exactly what happened.
Now Green Bay's top decision-makers must face the harsh reality that they got it wrong with the 2023 sixth-round pick.
Carlson's first NFL campaign wasn't impressive even before his playoff woes. He posted a mediocre 81.8% field goal percentage after going 27-of-33 during the regular season, which included four misses from the key 40-49 range. PATs were another major sore spot; he recorded five misses on 39 tries, placing him No. 25 in XP percentage among all starting kickers.
With this talented of an offense, the Packers can't afford to have an unreliable kicker being looked to either cap off drives or salvage them with three points. This position being among the least costly makes moving on from Carlson incredibly easy.