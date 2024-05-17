Matt LaFleur Has NSFW Reaction to Packers' Early Season Schedule
By Cem Yolbulan
The wait is over and the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024 season is over. The Packers already knew that they were going to start the season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, but now they have the rest of their slate.
At first glance, there is one striking aspect of the schedule. Six out of the first eight games for Green Bay will be at noon Central Time. When asked about this specific challenge, the Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had an unusual answer.
LaFleur said that his players "better wake up with their piss hot" for these noon games.
As bizarre as that sounds, it's not the first time LaFleur has used the unusual expression. He has used it previously when referring to an early start time, meaning that the players need to be ready to go.
In fact, this might be a Matt LaFleur original. When you search for the expression on the internet, there is no other example of this phrase being used except for the other times the Packers head coach has said it.
Under Matt LaFleur, the Packers are trying to make the postseason for the fifth time in six years. They have an uphill battle waiting for them as they have the fourth-toughest schedule in the league based on the winning percentage of the teams' opponents from last season. However, if the Packers indeed wake up with their "piss hot", repeating last season's success should be possible.