Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 Odds Underestimate Jordan Love
By Joe Summers
The Packers open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, who infamously lost five of their last six games before a swift playoff exit. Green Bay nearly made the NFC Championship, so this is a great early test to prove that the run wasn't a fluke.
DraftKings Sportsbook, however, has the Eagles favored in opening odds. That's understandable given the game is in Philadelphia, though the Eagles looked terrible the last time we saw them. I believe the Packers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and these odds underestimate them.
Jordan Love looks like one of the NFL's best young QBs and with various emerging skill-position players, Green Bay is here to compete.
Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 Odds
- Spread: Packers +1.5 (-108)/Eagles -1.5 (-112)
- Moneyline: Packers (+105)/Eagles (-125)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Moneyline odds of +105 mean that a $10 bet would profit $10.50 and I love the idea of getting plus money on this Packers squad. Green Bay closed the year by covering the spread in four straight games including the playoffs and had impressive wins over the Chiefs and Lions during the year.
Love completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 TDs to 11 interceptions. He found a groove and this young pass-catching group includes exciting players like Romeo Dobbs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. Green Bay is a team on the rise and they'll take advantage of a leaky and inexperienced Eagles secondary.
Philadelphia allowed 8.3 yards per attempt over their final three games last year, a mark that easily would've been last in the NFL on the season. I like their additions to the secondary in the NFL Draft, but it'll take time for those players to adjust and make true impacts.
The Eagles are vulnerable and the Packers are primed to strike. Green Bay covered the spread in three straight to start 2023 and with their strong close, I expect big things in 2024. Perhaps these odds will change before September, but sportsbooks are underestimating Jordan Love and the Packers right now.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.