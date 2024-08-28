Malik Willis Makes First Comments Since Trade to Packers
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers made a shocking trade to bring in quarterback Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. After seeing how much Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford struggled in the preseason, a quarterback transaction was much-needed and GM Brian Gutekunst decided to take a chance on the former third-round pick.
Willis hasn't been able to establish his career in the NFL so far but his skill set that made him the No. 1 quarterback on some draft boards in 2022 still remains intriguing. He possesses a rare combination of speed, field awareness, and arm talent, with an ability to make plays in the running game.
The Packers, who just signed Sean Clifford to the practice squad and waived Michael Pratt, clearly have faith in Willis. The former Liberty star addressed the media for the first time since the unexpected trade.
Malik Willis Makes First Remarks After Packers Trade
Stating that the trade also caught him by surprise, Willis said he had no idea he was getting traded. This is understandable by Willis who was in the midst of a solid preseason.
Competing with veteran Mason Rudolph for the QB2 position behind Will Levis in Tennessee, Willis had looked good in his preseason appearances, going for 20/27 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while leading the Titans in rushing with 101 yards on 11 carries. He likely thought that would have given him the QB2 spot in Tennessee but Green Bay had a different idea.
Willis has three starts to his name in his two NFL seasons. He hasn't particularly impressed in those chances he got in his rookie year but this is a fresh start in Titletown.