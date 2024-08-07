Lions Hit With Massive Fine After Illegal Training Camp Activity
The NFC North will undoubtedly be one of the league's most intense division races in 2024. Not only does it house two of the conference's semifinalists from the last playoffs in the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, but the Chicago Bears tout a totally revamped roster and could be in the postseason hunt as well.
All of these teams are training hard in camp to prepare for this gauntlet, yet it turns out Detroit has taken its preparations a little too far -- and gotten into trouble with the NFL as a result.
On Wednesday, the league office announced both the Lions and New York Giants would be fined a whopping $200,000 for practice infractions. These teams seemingly could not stop fighting in joint workouts earlier this week, going directly against the NFL's mandate to avoid conflicts like this in the preseason.
This news is hardly a shock to Packers fans. Dan Campbell has instilled an aggressive kind of mentality in his team to attack each opponent, which paid off to major results in 2023. But it's also the kind of approach that paves the way for confrontation when it crosses lines, and such was the case in practices against New York.
It's a bit comical for a reigning top-two team in the conference to be picking fights versus one of the NFC's true bottom-feeders in the Giants. Perhaps Campbell's squad was looking for some kind of ego boost, but their attention should instead be on how they'll emerge from this division again given the added competition.
In other Packers news: