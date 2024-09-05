Latest Poll Proves Bears Fans Are Delusional About New NFL Season
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL season is finally here and the Green Bay Packers are kicking off their season with a historic matchup in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be of utmost importance for the Packers to start the season with a win considering the much-improved NFC North. A repeat of last season's performance might not be enough to earn them a Wild Card spot this time around.
One of the biggest reasons for that is the Chicago Bears. An NFC North laughingstock in recent years who hasn't been able to beat the Packers since 2018, is entering the season with more hope and optimism than any recent season.
No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, talented rookie WR Rome Odunze, and star receiver Keenan Allen certainly offer plenty of excitement for Bears fans. However, it seems like that optimism has reached a point where it may be bordering on delusion.
Bears Fans Among the Most Optimistic Fanbases In the NFL
According to the latest fan poll by The Athletic, Bears fans are among the most optimistic fanbases in the entire league. The Chiefs and the Lions lead the pack there but Chicago fans are right behind them. In fact, Bears fans are the only group reaching near 100% optimism despite not being a Super Bowl contender.
A lot of this optimism is clearly about the team finally having a bright future. Fanbases love buying into their young players and what they promise for the future. However, relying on a rookie who hasn't played an NFL game yet could also bring about major disappointment.
Despite their fans' optimism, the Chicago Bears are +340 to win the NFC North behind the Lions and the Packers. They are also considered a coin flip at -106 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook. On the other hand, the Packers are -164 to make the postseason, signifying implied odds of over 62%.
