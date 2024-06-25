Key Position Named Packers' Biggest Concern Ahead of Training Camp
For a team returning a number of starters and key contributors from last season, the Green Bay Packers have fewer roster questions to solve this training camp. That being said, there's a few roles that still are waiting for someone to clearly emerge ahead of Week 1.
One job to be determined is the second outside cornerback spot opposite of Jaire Alexander, and Athletic beat reporter Matt Schneidman sees that as Green Bay's biggest concern heading into camp.
Schneidman openly wonders if Eric Stokes, who's earned some major praise during the Packers' spring workouts, will continue to struggle availability this year or finally buck that trend. Former seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine presents the other main contender for this role, but it's unclear if the team believes in him as a full-time talent still.
"The Packers didn’t draft a cornerback, so it’ll be on one of those two to show the flashes they’ve shown in the past can happen regularly."- Matt Schneidman, The Athletic
It is fair to be slightly skeptical of the CB2 battle as camp approaches. Stokes was drafted to be Alexander's running mate after coming off of the board in the first round in 2021, and he showcased legit playmaking as a rookie, but the wheels have fallen off since then.
Making just 12 appearnces total since the 2022 season, Stokes' lack of availability makes him a liability on a squad that plans to contend. A Super Bowl hopeful can't afford to let an injury-prone starter derail a unit, so that puts pressure on Stokes to prove he can stay on the field.
The conversation around Valnetine is much more positive considering he might be one of the 2023 draft's biggest steals. The Kentucky product held his own in the secondary, recording nine passes defended and show sure tackling with 44 total as a rookie.
It remains to be seen, though, if Valentine is a true starter at this level or just a top-end depth piece.
