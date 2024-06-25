5 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Following Offseason Workouts
The Green Bay Packers have already started fine-tuning their roster after their offseason workout program, which included mandatory minicamp. Could a free agent signing be on the horizon? Green Bay recently cut kicker Jack Podlesny, freeing up a roster spot.
They also have a healthy $28 million in cap space to play with. However, according to cap guru Ken Ingalls, that figure drops to around $15 million once you factor in practice squad contracts, in-season costs, and other expenses. And let’s not forget the inevitable Jordan Love contract extension, which could tweak that number further.
Despite these financial gymnastics, the Packers still have some room to make a splash in free agency, aligning perfectly with Brian Gutekunst’s MO of signing low-key free agents before training camp starts. Here are five candidates they could consider to bolster their squad.
5. Mike Purcell, Defensive Line
With the Packers shifting to a 4-3 defensive scheme this season, things are about to get interesting. They already boast a solid rotation with Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden. However, they could use some more beef up front. Enter the massive Mike Purcell.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 328 pounds, Purcell is a blocker-eating, space-taking machine. He excels when tasked with playing running downs or short-yardage situations—precisely what the Packers need. Adding him to the mix could be the under-the-radar move that helps Green Bay address their run defense woes.
Imagine Purcell clogging up the middle, freeing up the linebackers to make plays. He’s not a flashy signing, but sometimes the best additions are the ones that quietly get the job done. If the Packers pull the trigger, Purcell could be the unsung hero in their defensive front, giving them the extra muscle to dominate the trenches.