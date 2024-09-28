Key Packer on Thin Ice Still Has the Support of Coaching Staff
The Green Bay Packers have some positive momentum going into Week 4. They are hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a big-time NFC North contest.
The Packers have found a way to get some wins on the board while Jordan Love was rehabbing his knee injury. He will finally return on Sunday according to the latest reports.
Going into the season, one of the biggest position battles this summer was at kicker. Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson were competing but neither guy stayed on the roster.
Joseph joined the New York Giants recently and already looks good for them.
Even though they've been winning, kicker Brayden Narveson missed a few kicks through three weeks. Regardless of that, he still has the support from his coaching staff.
Packers News: Coaching Staff Still Believes in Brayden Narveson
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spoke about Narveson on Thursday and offered his support to the 25-year-old.
"We’re happy with where he is right now."- Rich Bisaccia
Bisaccia wanted to highlight how Narveson responded to a missed kick last week that was called back due to a penalty. He ended up making the kick and putting some points on the board.
On the year, the NC State product is 9-of-11 on field goal attempts and a perfect 6-of-6 on extra point attempts.
He has yet to attempt a 50-plus yarder and is 3-of-5 on kicks from 40-49 yards away. Keeping your confidence is key as a kicker but also having the faith of your coaches goes a long way.
And Narveson has that going into Week 4.
