Davante Adams Continues to Sound Unhappy With Raiders
The Green Bay Packers have closed the chapter on the tenure of players on the team for the past 5-10 years when they officially moved on from Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari this offseason.
They traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023 which came one year after they moved on from one of the best WRs in the league.
In 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders traded first and second-round picks in exchange for Devante Adams. Now heading into his third year with the Raiders, Adams doesn't sound too thrilled about his squad.
Devante Adams Doesn't Sound Happy With the Las Vegas Raiders
Adams spoke with The Athletic's Tashan Reed and talked about the Raiders' offense. He said they have a bunch of weapons but understands there needs to be some patience for the unit in 2024.
"It’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention the offense. … I guess we’ll see what that potential is."- Devante Adams
The Raiders offense consists of Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, and Brock Bowers. That is a nice collection of pass catchers but the biggest hurdle comes under center.
There will be an open competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew but neither option is that great. After playing with a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, playing with one of these guys is a downgrade for Adams.
In addition, the 31-year-old wants to be a part of a championship contender at this stage of his career. That isn't what the Raiders are and the uncertainty at quarterback puts a ceiling on this team.
In two seasons with Las Vegas, Adams recorded 203 receptions for 2,660 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns. His play on the field is still top tier but it seems like it may go to waste in Las Vegas this year.
More Packers news and rumors: