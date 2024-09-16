Packers Rookie Provides Big Injury Update After Week 2 Scare
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are taking a huge sigh of relief after rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd sprained his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Lloyd has struggled with injuries to start his NFL career, including a hamstring issue that forced him to miss Green Bay’s regular-season opener.
On Monday, Lloyd spoke with reporters and gave an update on his lower leg injury. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the former USC running back called himself day-to-day. Lloyd said whenever he expresses frustration about his injuries Josh Jacobs tells him to stop sulking.
In the Packers’ win over the Colts, Lloyd had six carries for 15 yards and a three-yard catch. It wasn’t a spectacular debut, but Green Bay didn’t need Lloyd to do anything special as Jacobs dominated Indianapolis’ defense with 151 rushing yards on 32 carries.
That said, the Packers will need Lloyd to be an integral part of the offense as they cannot expect Jacobs to carry that ball 30-plus times multiple times this season. However, if the rookie running back can’t stay healthy, Green Bay will be forced to lean on Jacobs and give those carries to Emanuel Wilson.
Wilson had nine yards on five carries in Sunday’s win against the Colts after recording 46 yards in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nonetheless, Packers fans will watch the injury report this week to see if Lloyd practices as Green Bay prepares for a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who are still searching for their first win.
