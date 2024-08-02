Josh Jacobs Provides Update on Latest Groin Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had their ninth practice of training camp on Thursday and a couple of veterans had a rest day. There were also a few additions to the injury report including running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. It was reported that Jacobs didn't practice due to a groin injury and this naturally raised some concern among the Packers fanbase. Because of the fact that Jacobs missed four games last season due to a quad injury, Packers fans feared the worst.
Fortunately, however, the star running back just gave a positive update to his status after the practice. According to Packers reported Kyle Malzhan, Jacobs could have practiced or played in a game today but the team wanted to play it safe.
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Gives Positive Injury Update
Jacobs even refused to call it a groin injury and referred to it as a tweak instead.
This is excellent news for the Packers who hope Jacobs will go back to his 2022 form after signing him to a four-year, $48 million deal this spring. This massive contract raised some eyebrows around the NFL as Green Bay controversially preferred the two-time Pro Bowler over Packers legend Aaron Jones.
Jacobs was the best running back in the league in 2022, leading the league with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He took a step back last year due to the injury and averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry. He still went for 805 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games but that production will not be enough for Green Bay in the 2024 season.