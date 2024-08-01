3 Players Who Have Gone Missing at Packers Training Camp
Green Bay Packers training camp got off to a very interesting start without Jordan Love on the field and running the show at the quarterback position. As his contract situation was finalized by the front office, Love looked on as the Packers' backup quarterbacks were victimized by a new-look defense and a lot of hungry young defensive backs.
Even with a lot of momentum for this franchise after what we saw last season, there have obviously been players who have disappointed at training camp or haven't exactly shown up to help the team in the way they're supposed to be.
The Packers are having to make alternate plans on the fly and dealing with not just the literal absence of some players, but dealing with players who have not been able to make the impact anyone really expected.
1. Sean Rhyan, OG
Former third-round pick Sean Rhyan should have been in line for a potential starting role this season after what we saw transpire over the last nine months for the Packers at the right guard spot.
The team let former starter Jon Runyan Jr. leave in NFL free agency (New York Giants), and Rhyan seemingly stood a pretty good chance of taking his place. Of course, the Packers went and used a first-round pick on offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, but even with the arrival of Morgan, you still figured Rhyan had a shot.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that's the case. Morgan appears in line to start at right guard as the Packers are cross-training Rhyan at both left guard and center, giving him reps at those positions to prove his overall versatility on the interior offensive line.
Although the official word at this point is probably that Rhyan is still a candidate to start at the right guard position, the fact that he's been cross-training at those other positions seems to indicate his ceiling for this season is as one of the top backups at all three positions.