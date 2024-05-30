Josh Jacobs Hints at Recruiting Former Packers Star Back to Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers' offseason was headlined by two splashy signings in free agency, with the addition of running back Josh Jacobs being one of them. Jacobs made the move from the Las Vegas Raiders to Green Bay, going from one of the AFC's bottom dwellers to an NFC powerhouse with an incredibly bright future.
And it turns out, Jacobs wants to save one of his Raiders teammates — who has a connection to the Packers — from that sinking ship.
Speaking with reporters at Wednesday's OTA session, Jacobs hinted at recruiting star wide receiver Davante Adams back to where his career began. The All-Pro RB said he sent "the little eyes emoji" to Adams when he first joined the team and even asked, "You thinking about coming back?"
This just adds to the hope that Adams will one day return to Green Bay. The playmaking wideout admitted this spring that Jordan Love's 2023 performance has made him wonder "what if?" in regards to his decision to leave for Las Vegas.
That's no major surprise, since the main reason he went there (to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr) is no longer around. But it shows Adams feels like he's missed out on an opportunity.
Considering Adams' prolific play, abundance of love in Green Bay, and the fact the Packers don't have a true WR1 yet, that leaves the door open for a return. Especially given the Raiders' leadership turmoil and struggles throughout the wideout's tenure there.
If Las Vegas' season goes south quickly in 2024 and Green Bay's young receiving corps doesn't take a major step forward, expect the buzz around an Adams trade to pick up around the deadline.
Of course, the Packers' current wide receiver depth chart is pretty exciting as things stand anyway:
- Christian Watson
- Romeo Doubs
- Jayden Reed
- Dontayvion Wicks
- Bo Melton
- Malik Heath
But I supposed nobody in Green Bay would be too upset if bringing back an All-Pro cost Malik Heath his spot.
