Davante Adams Makes Shocking Admission About Jordan Love, Packers Exit
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams admits Jordan Love's ascension has stirred some feelings about his exit.
Jordan Love's incredible first season as the Green Bay Packers' full-time starter took the entire league by surprise in 2023. Now the former first-round pick is suddenly the driving force behind Green Bay's push toward another Super Bowl, albeit with a totally different core than previous years.
Davante Adams was one of those previous foundational pieces before the Packers' QB uncertainty caused him to seek a new home.
With Green Bay seemingly having another franchise quarterback on board, however, it appears Adams is wondering "what if?" in his post-Lambeau life.
Adams appeared on Las Vegas Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby's podcast this week to discuss his departure from the Packers and Love's impressive 2023 campaign. The star wideout eventually admitted on the show that while he doesn't "regret" his choice to move on, Love's performance has caused him to think about what could've been if he stayed.
No one is surprised Adams feels like he missed out on an opportunity. After all, he's been through QB purgatory since moving to Las Vegas, as his reunion with former college teammate Derek Carr -- a primary reason he wanted to go to the Raiders -- didn't even last an entire year.
LV has cycled through gunslingers since, but has no clear answer under center. Meanwhile, Love could be one of the faces of the league if he keeps his play up over the next couple of years.
What is surprising, though, is Adams being this open about this split from Green Bay, and how much of an impression Love has made on him.
Notably, the elite pass-catcher hasn't been shy about voicing his frustrations since joining Las Vegas, and hyping up an opposing QB while the team is in search of its own only adds to pressure he's putting on the Raiders.
It remains to be seen if Adams' comments are purely to motivate his current squad, or him opening the door for a possible return to Lambeau one day.
