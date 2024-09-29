Jordan Love Gives Surprise Injury Update Following Week 4 Hits
There were serious questions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love heading into kickoff on Sunday. Many were shocked the talented young gunslinger was suiting up after his scary Week 1 knee injury, and it appeared Green Bay had made a mistake early on during their Week 4 game after Love struggled with turnovers while also hobbling.
Yet, the 25-year-old came out charging in the second half, finishing the day with 389 yards and four touchdowns to nearly pull off a shocking comeback victory.
After falling short, Love provided an update on his health.
In his postgame comments to reporters, Love said his knee was feeling fine despite getting taken to the ground several times on Sunday by Minnesota Viking defenders. He added he didn't think the injury actually contributed to his play, which included three interceptions Sunday afternoon.
This is a bit of a surprise considering how Love looked, especially during the first half against the Vikings. He was noticeably not stepping into throws, which played a part in his accuracy issues. He also appeared hobbled toward the end of the first half as Minnesota's relentless pass rush kept making his day difficult.
It's definitely good news that Love isn't feeling any worse in his injured knee, though it's possible the adrenaline of gameday and treatment is still masking some of the symptoms. Love even admitted there's something "there" with his knee, so it's not like this issue is completely gone in any way.
Hopefully with his return game now out of the way and a strong second half to build upon, Love will continue to progress as he tries to put this health issue behind him.
