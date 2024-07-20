5 Packers' Rookies Who Could Start in Week 1 of 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers selected 11 players in the 2024 NFL Draft and hope to make it three straight drafts where they kill it with immediate contributors.
General manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office have been on fire lately. They have seven players from their 2022 class who are in contention for starting jobs this year--Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, Sean Rhyan, Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom, and Rasheed Walker--and another player in Kingsley Enagabare who will be a key part of their defensive rotation.
Their 2023 class might be even better. Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Anders Carlson, Carrington Valentine, and Anthony Johnson Jr. are all in line for significant roles next season.
Who from the 2024 class could step up and challenge for a starting spot immediately? Let's find out.
Jordan Morgan, Right Tackle or Right Guard
We might as well start with the Packers' first-round pick, Jordan Morgan. Morgan is adamant that he can play left tackle in the NFL despite concerns about his short arm length. Although starting at left tackle may be out of the picture during his rookie season (thanks to the stability Rasheed Walker brings), he will have not one, but two chances to earn a starting gig on the right side.
Zach Tom suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason, and it's unclear when he'll be back (there's a good chance he will miss little to no time in training camp). That opens up an immediate opportunity at right tackle for Morgan to get some first-team reps.
He could also slide inside when Tom returns and get some run at right guard. Sean Rhyan split snaps with Jon Runyan last year and has the inside track to become the starter when training camp opens. However, Morgan will get every opportunity to surpass him on the depth chart.