4 Packers Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
These players have plenty to prove to keep their roles ahead of the new season.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had an eventful offseason, to say the least. Despite not having ample cap space, general manager Brian Gutekunst still managed to turn the roster over. Some key veterans and fan favorites were lost in the process, to be sure, but the Packers also added a few best-in-their-position free agents like Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.
With the free agency craze now mostly over, it's time to take stock of the roster. The NFL Draft is only a month away and certain Packers could be in trouble following free agency moves and potential draft additions. Let's take a look at who is at the most risk of losing their jobs ahead of the season.
Sean Clifford, QB
GM Gutekunst already hinted at the possibility of adding more quarterbacks at the draft. Taking flyers in young signal-callers and seeing who develops is a worthy strategy, but it also jeopardizes Sean Clifford's status as the current backup QB.
The Penn State grad was a fifth-round pick for the Packers just a year ago but didn't get any meaningful snaps thanks to the healthy season Jordan Love just had. The Packers valued him at the draft and he hasn't necessarily done anything to dissuade them from his potential as QB2. However, the Packers have five picks in the top 100 and not too many immediate needs.
If they feel like they could use an upgrade, Clifford could easily be out the door only a year after he was brought in.