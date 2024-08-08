Jordan Love Injury Concern Arises at End of Thursday's Practice
By Jovan Alford
Earlier this week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that franchise quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the starters will play in the team’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
For Love and the rest of the first team, Saturday’s preseason game is a great opportunity to knock off the rust and take what they’ve worked on in the training camp and apply it against another team.
However, the Packers had a bit of an injury scare at Thursday’s practice involving their star quarterback.
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Love stretched out his left leg after the last team period and was getting looked at by Packers VP of Health and Performance Bryan Engel.
But the good news for the Packers and their fans is that Love jogged to the huddle and looked okay as practice ended, per Demovsky.
Based on this latest news from Packers camp, it will be interesting to see how Love and the rest of the first team will play on Saturday. Some teams will opt to play their starters for a full quarter, while others will lean towards playing a series or two.
LaFleur didn’t specifically state how long the starters will play, but if Love looks good in his first series, he could call it an early night. The Packers cannot afford the star quarterback to get hurt after receiving a massive contract extension. Green Bay would rather see Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt battle for the QB2 job.
