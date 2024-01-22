Jon Runyan Jr. Gets Emotional Over Uncertain Packers Future
Long-time Green Bay Packer Jon Runyan wants to re-sign with the team in the offseason, but that might not be in the cards.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers' season unfortunately came to an end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, but the team certainly had a season to be extremely proud of. They overachieved in almost every area, and ended the season on a high note, fighting until the end against one of the best teams in the NFL.
The players did everything they could on the field. Now it's the organization that needs to build the right roster to continue improving and take the next step. One of the hardest things general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to do this offseason is making decisions on the team's free agents.
One of those players is starting guard Jon Runyan Jr.
Packers Free Agency: Jon Runyan Jr. Wants To Stay Despite Uncertainty
Runyan reportedly fought back tears on Monday when talking about his cloudy future with the Packers. He made it clear, however, he doesn't "want to leave."
Runyan has been a mainstay for Green Bay ever since he was drafted in the sixth round in the 2020 NFL Draft. He hasn't missed a game in four years and has been a solid contributor.
However, he is going to be a free agent, and the Packers, who have big financial decisions to make on a variety of well-paid players, will likely not be able to give him the big extension he might get elsewhere.
As consistent as Runyan has been, finding a more affordable guard without sacrificing much talent wouldn't be that difficult. The Packers don't really have the luxury to overpay their non-star players. They also have their third-round pick of the 2022 Draft Sean Rhyan who is ready to replace Runyan.
It would certainly be nice to keep Runyan on the team, especially considering how much he clearly wants to stay. Whether the Packers and Runyan will be able to find an arrangement that works for both sides remains to be seen.