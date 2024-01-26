Joe Barry is About to Sabotage an NFC North Rival
The Green Bay Packers already fired Joe Barry but good news keeps coming on that front.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Packers fans rejoiced when Green Bay announced the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry earlier in the week. However, the good news doesn't end there. Unlike his coaching tenure with the Packers, Barry is the gift that keeps on giving.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Barry is set to interview with the Philadelphia Eagles, and more importantly, the Chicago Bears.
Packers News: Joe Barry Interviewing With Bears
The Bears' interest in Barry is understandable. They were never able to beat him since he got the job in Green Bay in 2021. In fact, they were able to score more than 20 points just once in the six games they faced Barry's defense.
Whether that was due to Barry's defensive chops versus an incompetent Bears offense or the less-than-stellar play of Justin Fields is unclear. But it's not like Barry's defenses were setting the world on fire in Green Bay.
The Packers' defense under Barry hasn't always been awful — largely ranking in middle of the pack over his three seasons at the helm.
However, the overall talent of the team and the amount of resources invested in the defensive unit over the years had the Packers fans hoping for more. Yet the defense never lived up to its potential, Barry's play-calling being one of the main reasons for it.
It's not like the Packers need help in defeating the Bears. They have won 15 out of the last 16 games against Chicago. It's hard to argue that a Barry hire would make things worse for the Bears against Green Bay.
But one thing is certain: seeing Joe Barry on the sidelines in Bears gear is not going to instill fear into Packers fans, Matt LaFleur, or Jordan Love.