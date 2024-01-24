4 Defensive Coordinators the Packers Can Target to Replace Joe Barry
The Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Who is going to replace him?
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers made the decision everyone was expecting and their fans were hoping for them to do and fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
The Packers' strong postseason finish wasn't enough to save Barry's job as the defensive unit was considered to be the weakest link on this team full of talent. Late-season stretch that allowed the likes of Tommy DeVito and Baker Mayfield to have the best games of their seasons, as well as completely falling apart against the lowly Carolina Panthers likely sealed Barry's fate.
After three years at the helm, the Packers' defense failed to show significant improvement despite significant draft capital and investment. It was obvious that there was a need for change and Matt LaFleur and the front office didn't hesitate.
Now, it's time to look at some candidates who could potentially be the next defensive coordinator in Green Bay.
Ejiro Evero, Panthers Defensive Coordinator
There is a real chance Evero will get the Panthers head coaching gig after Carolina fired Frank Reich. He is currently in the interview process with them, but the Packers DC job opening could change things for the 43-year-old coach.
Evero was on the shortlist for the DC job in Green Bay in 2021 before the Packers hired Joe Barry. They are likely regretting that decision now, but perhaps it's better late than never. Evero has a relationship with Matt LaFleur as the two coaches worked together for the Rams.
The prospect of contending for the Super Bowl with a loaded roster might be more appealing than a head coaching gig in Carolina, so Evero remains one of the frontrunners for the opening.