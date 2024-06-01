Jeff Hafley Already Making Packers Defenders Love Him
Despite going 9-8, making the playoffs, and even notching a playoff victory, the Packers still decided to switch some things around.
Green Bay decided to let go of former defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Jan. 24. The Packers gave up 350-plus total yards in both postseason matchups after they had an inconsistent season in 2023.
During the regular season, Green Bay ranked 17th in the NFL in total defense (335.1) and 28th in rushing defense (128.3).
That led to the Packers hiring Jeff Hafley on Jan. 31, who was previously the head coach for Boston College.
Just a few weeks into OTAs, Hafley is already making a positive impression on his players.
Packers News: Jeff Hafley Wants His Players to Play Freely
Eric Stokes spoke with the media and talked about his new defensive coordinator. Hafley wants everyone on that unit to be loose and just worry about football. He already let his guys know he'll take any heat that comes their way this season.
Stokes said, "He always says, I'm going to go ahead and take the bullet [when things don't go well]. Just go out there and have fun."
That may be the exact thing this group needs. They have seven first-round players on the defense so they have the talent. Maybe the problem under Barry was they were overthinking on the field, instead of just playing.
Last season showcased how the offense is littered with young playmakers who can produce consistently. If the defense could take a jump in 2024, the Packers will be serious threats in the NFC.
