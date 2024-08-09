J.J. McCarthy Reported Depth Chart Tumble is Most Embarrassing Update Yet
The NFC North will be one of the most intriguing divisions in the NFL. There is a lot of star power spread across all these teams. The Packers and the Detroit Lions both made the playoffs last year.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings shifted their rosters around, including the addition of two rookie quarterbacks Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings ultimately let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency. That led to the team signing Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal and adding McCarthy in the NFL Draft.
Many believed McCarthy would be the starter in Week 1 but the Michigan product struggled throughout minicamp.
Now that training camp has been happening for a few weeks, the reports coming from Minnesota continue to paint a bad picture of the young signal caller.
NFL News: JJ McCarthy Still Needs To Earn QB2 Role
ESPN's Dan Graziano visited Vikings training camp early in August and got a good look at their quarterbacks.
He revealed that McCarthy still has some hurdles to clear. Graziano said, "Rookie first-round pickJ.J. McCarthy still has to go through some developmental steps before the coaching staff is comfortable elevating him to the starting role. McCarthy got a couple of first-team reps in the Aug. 2 practice and should start to get more as camp goes on, but at this point -- even though it's still not set in stone -- the Vikings appear comfortable opening the season with Darnold as the starter."
Graziano added that the Vikings want to surprise McCarthy with first-team reps so he's better prepared for when he eventually gets on the field.
"Part of this is an effort to find out whether McCarthy will be ready when the season begins to be the primary backup to Darnold or whether they need to keep Nick Mullens in that role... For example, at this point, the Vikings' coaches still notice that McCarthy's footwork changes when he's in live team drills with a pass rush from what it is when he's in 7-on-7 drills. They need him to improve his feel and footwork in those situations," Graziano said.
Even though Minnesota hasn't officially named Darnold the starting quarterback, it's certainly trending in that direction.
McCarthy was the 10th overall pick so of course he'll touch the field. But when that time will be remains to be seen.
The Packers and Vikings' first matchup takes place in Week 4 on Sept. 29. The way things sound right now, Green Bay may have to wait some time until they square off against the young signal caller.
More Packers news and rumors: