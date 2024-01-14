Is Simone Biles at the Packers-Cowboys Playoff Game Today?
Find out if gymnastics legend Simone Biles is attending the Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys to support husband Jonathan Owens today.
One of the biggest stories around the NFL throughout the 2023 season has been celebrity partners attending games to support their football-playing significant others. Gymnastics and Olympics legend Simone Biles was a frequent presence at Packers games throughout the year, as husband Jonathan Owens signed with the team this past offseason.
She's been on hand to see Owens and Green Bay eventually claim a spot in the postseason. While this game won't be at Lambeau Field, fans are wondering if Biles will be in attendance as the Packers face the Dallas Cowboys.
Is Simone Biles at the Packers' Playoff Game Today?
Anyone curious about Biles' possible appearance on Sunday in Dallas got their answer prior to kickoff. FOX 11 News' Cody Krupp captured a short video of Biles walking on the field, confirming she will be attending Green Bay's playoff game against the Cowboys.
This matchup is sure to be extra special for Biles, who is Spring, Texas, native. For those concerned she'd switch sides for this contest, don't fret. Krupp's clip shows her rocking some green-and-gold cowboy boots, tapping into her roots while making it clear he's representing for the cheeseheads on the road.
The Packers will need all the support they can get in a hostile environment.
In other Packers news: