Infamous Ex-Packer Making Surprise Return to NFL
A surprise return has happened from a member of the 2017 draft class.
Green Bay Packers fans are well-known with cornerback Kevin King. He was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft but things never really worked out for the two.
King has been away from the game since 2021 but he is slated to make a return in 2024. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons are signing King. The details of the contract have yet to be disclosed.
Green Bay News: Kevin King Is Signing With the Atlanta Falcons
As Pelissero mentioned in his tweet, King hasn't played in the NFL since 2021. The Washington product sat out the 2022 season for personal reasons and attempted to return in 2023 but that didn't happen. He tore his Achilles in training camp and was ruled out for the whole season.
The 28-year-old now looks to rebuild his career in the NFC with the Falcons. During his five-year tenure with the Packers, King recorded 197 total tackles, 30 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.
He now joins a secondary in Atlanta that features A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, and Jessie Bates. In his last year of action in 2021, King posted a 70.6 overall grade per PFF.
Even though things didn't work out for King in Green Bay, it doesn't mean he can't revive his career with the Falcons. He is a lengthy presence in the secondary (6'3) who has good ball skills to generate takeaways and pass deflections.
It'll be three years since King has played in the NFL when he steps on the field so he will certainly have an uphill climb.
More Packers coverage: