Green Bay Packers Roster Tiers: From Locks to Long Shots
Strong Contenders
Players who have a very high chance of making the team but are not as certain as the locks. These are key contributors who are expected to be on the roster barring any unexpected developments.
Corey Ballentine, Brenton Cox Jr., Colby Wooden, Sean Rhyan, Ty'Ron Hopper, Isaiah McDuffie, MarShawn Lloyd, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams
Two positions that are worth watching during training camp are linebacker and safety. At linebacker, Quay Walker stands atop the depth chart as perhaps, the only certain player at the position on the roster or in the rotation. Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper, listed here, are hopeful they will earn their stripes by proving they deserve to be starting or in the rotation. Second-rounder Edgerrin Cooper, in the next group, will also be heavily involved in the defensive rotation.
Safety is a completely new group from a season ago. Similar to linebacker, Xavier McKinney is the only locked-in starter. Rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams will challenge Anthony Johnson Jr. as the opposite starter. It's fair to wonder if the versatility of this group will also impact the linebackers, as the safeties can line up all over the field.
Guys like Corey Ballentine and Brenton Cox Jr. are looking to build upon impressive 2023 campaigns. However, this is a new season and they can't rest on their laurels. It's up to them to show out again and prove last year wasn't a fluke.
Colby Wooden, last year's fourth-round draft pick, was selected ahead of Karl Brooks but quickly gave way to him on the depth chart. It's not fair to call Wooden a disappointment, but the coach's eyes will be on him, and hungry players will try to knock him even lower in the rotation.