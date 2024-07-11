10 Key Training Camp Battles to Watch for the Packers
The Green Bay Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst has done a tremendous job of building a competitive roster with depth, setting the stage for exciting training camp battles.
The Packers kick off training camp on July 22nd, just a couple of weeks away. The training camp and preseason portion of their schedule includes multiple practices open to the public, a Family Night scrimmage at the beginning of August, joint practices, and, of course, three preseason games.
That should be plenty of action to give fans some great insights into the positional battles that are taking place up and down the roster. Here are 10 key ones you'll want to know heading into this crucial portion of Green Bay's developmental phase.
Kicker
Special Teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia expressed the utmost confidence in Anders Carlson throughout his rookie season. However, the team's actions undermined those words, as they brought in two kickers during the offseason workout program to challenge Carlson.
One of those kickers was cut, leaving just Carlson and veteran Greg Joseph. Those two are likely to duel throughout the entirety of training camp and preseason with a decision not being made until the very last minute.
Joseph has spent nearly his entire career kicking indoors in comfy domes. It's a big adjustment for him to move to the sometimes unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field, where it can be windy, rainy, and snowy. How he adjusts will be key, as Carlson looks to show his brother's growth from Year 1 to Year 2 that has helped mold him into one of the best kickers in the NFL today.