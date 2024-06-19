Giannis Antetokounmpo Working With Surprise New Coach This Offseason
By Jovan Alford
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to add to his skillset this offseason after Milwaukee saw their season end in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs to the Indiana Pacers.
Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the regular season and the Bucks’ first-round series due to a left calf strain. The 29-year-old superstar had an outstanding 2023-24 season before going down with the soft-tissue injury.
The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. He also shot a career-high 61.1 percent from the field. Antetokounmpo wasn’t great at the free-throw line or from beyond the arc this season, but it was good to see the assist going up.
To help continue his growth and development, Antetokounmpo is reportedly working with a well-known trainer, who has worked with Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid.
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Monday that Drew Hanlen was in Greece training “a new client” for most of the NBA Finals. However, Shelburne adds that Hanlen flew from Athens to Boston to make Game 5 of the Finals.
Seeing Hanlen working with Giannis should excite Bucks fans as we’ve seen all his clients take their game to another level over the last couple of years. If you want to discuss big men, Embiid is the perfect example as he’s put himself in the same conversation with Giannis as perennial MVP candidates.
It will be interesting to see if Giannis adds more perimeter shooting to his game as it could take him to a different stratosphere. Antetokounmpo can get out in transition, put the ball on the floor, and make plays for others. However, if the superstar forward can up his 3-point percentage to the low 30s, for example, it could make a massive difference for the Bucks’ offense.
