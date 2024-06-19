5 Bucks Who Won't Be Back in 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to reclaim their spot atop the NBA mountain after watching the Boston Celtics hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy—the first Eastern Conference team to win the NBA Finals since the Bucks did it back in 2021.
To achieve this, they’ll need to make some savvy roster adjustments. Limited trade assets, tight financial flexibility due to the new CBA rules, and key roles that need filling mean general manager Jon Horst has his work cut out for him.
Before diving into potential trades, signings, or draft picks, let’s take stock of the current roster. Here are five Bucks who won't be back for the 2024-25 season.
5. Jae Crowder, Forward
It's safe to say this trade turned out to be a disaster for the Bucks. Horst and Milwaukee spent most of the 2023-24 season trying to convince the Phoenix Suns to move Crowder to them. Crowder, after all, refused to play for Phoenix after they wanted to demote him to the bench.
The Bucks acquired Crowder at the trade deadline and paid a hefty price—five second-round picks as part of a multi-team deal.
After sitting for over half of the season, Crowder was never able to regain the elite three-and-D form that made him so attractive to the Bucks in the first place. He struggled to find his footing under head coach Mike Budenholzer, and likely would've been gone last season if it wasn't for a coaching change. Unfortunately, he experienced the same struggles this season as last.
It's time for Crowder and Milwaukee to part ways. He needs a fresh start somewhere else, and Milwaukee needs to add athleticism to the wing.