Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Injury Update Ahead of Olympics
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2023-24 season ended on such a sour note for him and the Milwaukee Bucks organization.
On April 9 as the regular season was winding down, Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain against the Boston Celtics. He inbounded the ball and began running up to the court before falling to the ground.
That injury cost him the entire postseason, where the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
Even though the NBA season is four months away from starting, the 2024 summer Olympics are going to begin on July 26 in Paris, France.
With just over a month left, Antetokounmpo provided an injury update.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks About His Health Leading up to the Olympics
When speaking with reporters, Antetokounmpo says he's been working his way back onto the floor.
" I feel good. I've been in the gym but I haven't been on the court. I haven't played basketball for a long time, for two, two and a half months. I didn't have a practice with contact yet, but I feel better. I'm good"- Giannis Antetokounmpo
Even though the 29-year-old hasn't been on a basketball court since April, he has been putting in work in the gym. It's a great sign that he hasn't experienced any setbacks and feels healthy.
With the Olympics taking place every four years, I know Antetokounmpo would love to play for his country Greece. He's been playing for the national team since 2013 but he's never played in the Olympics.
Greece still has the qualify to make the Olympics but the eight-time All-Star made it known he wants to get there.
"I have never played in the Olympic Games and I really want for us to get there," Antetokounmpo said,as translated by Eurohoops.
It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo and Greece will be playing in Paris this summer but the Bucks superstar player will certainly try his hardest.
Him getting back on the court is also great news in terms of his rehab and that bodes well for the Bucks next season.
