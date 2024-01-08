Mike McCarthy Makes First Comments on Facing Packers in Playoffs
Mike McCarthy makes a statement ahead of the matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The stage is set for a thrilling playoff matchup. The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card tilt on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas logged a 12-5 record en route to an NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference. Meanwhile, Green Bay (9-8) punched its ticket in Week 18 with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears.
This matchup may hit a little bit more for McCarthy, even though he said "It doesn't matter who we play."
It would certainly be a good feeling if McCarthy's club started off the postseason with a win over his former team.
The 60-year-old was Green Bay's coach from 2006-2018 before he was let go. McCarthy finished his tenure in Green Bay with a 125-77-2 record in the regular season and a 10-8 record in the postseason, including capturing Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The innovative offensive coach and brought over his magic to Dallas. He took over playcalling duties this season and it's paid off tremendously thus far.
Dallas finished the regular season fifth in total offense (371.6), third in passing offense (258.6), and first in points per game (29.9). In addition, McCarthy has consistently had his team ready to play in front of the passionate fans at AT&T Stadium. Dallas heads into this bout on a 15-game home win streak, the longest since 1979-1981.
Now the Packers will look to spoil the Cowboys' home cooking with a victory on Sunday.