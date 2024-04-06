Former Star Running Back Destroys Packers for Free Agency Moves
One free agency decision by the Green Bay Packers continues to draw widespread criticism.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers raised a lot of eyebrows with their free agency moves this offseason. They made big splashes by signing Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to lucrative, long-term deals but they also saw a few high-profile veterans leave, including De'Vondre Campbell, David Bakhtiari, and Aaron Jones.
Moving on from the franchise icon Jones in favor of Jacobs especially received criticism in the media and among the fanbase. Now, we have one of the best running backs of his generation come in and troll the Packers' decision.
Todd Gurley, the two-time rushing touchdowns leader, three-time Pro Bowler, and one-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is the latest name to express his confusion about Green Bay's moves in the running back rotation.
Todd Gurley Doesn't Understand Why the Packers Moved on From Aaron Jones
Calling Jones the best and only offensive option the Packers had other than Jordan Love, the former Rams star said he didn't understand why Green Bay would release the UTEP product.
Jones was certainly the heart and soul of this team and he always stepped up in a big way when it mattered the most. However, calling him the best offensive weapon on the team is just not accurate.
Dealing with an injury that slowed him down for most of last season, Jones had one of his least productive seasons, finishing with 656 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 11 games. At this stage of his career, his snaps and workload need to be managed.
There is no doubt that Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs were more important offensive weapons for the Packers last season and will continue to stay that way going forward.
Signing any running back to a long-term deal like the Packers did with Jacobs carries a risk. That needs to be acknowledged but it's important to be accurate about the facts unlike Gurley when doing so.