3 RBs the Packers Should Pair With Josh Jacobs in the Draft
The Green Bay Packers need to add a young running back into the mix to pair with their newest addition.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers reshaped their running back rotation this offseason, replacing long-term starter Aaron Jones with one of the best rushers in the league, Josh Jacobs. Despite making a big splash with the Jacobs signing, the Packers' running back room is far from perfect. AJ Dillon is fine as a RB2 but Green Bay fans would certainly not mind an upgrade there.
That is why drafting a running back in the later rounds of the draft makes a ton of sense for the Packers. Whether it's potentially finding a long-term solution like they did with Aaron Jones in the fifth round in 2017, or just as a depth option, it would behoove Green Bay to add another running back via the draft.
The Packers have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft. There is no need to draft a rusher with one of those selections. However, the Packers also have six selections in the last four rounds of the draft. Targeting one of these running backs with a fourth or fifth-round pick could have some value. Let's explore the options.
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Who better to start this list with than a Wisconsin native? Not only is Braelon Allen a hometown hero, but he was also one of the most productive rushers in the country last season, rushing for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games.
It's hard to not be impressed when looking at Allen. He is built like a tank. He doesn't project to be the shiftiest, most dynamic rusher out there, but he's burly and powerful. He was consistently the Badgers' primary weapon on offense and averaged at least 5.4 yards per carry in each of his three seasons.
Plus, he just turned 20. He is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, making him an excellent fit behind an every-down workhorse like Josh Jacobs. The Packers could slowly integrate him into the offense and eventually give him the reins.
Even if he doesn't become an RB1 in the NFL, every team needs a complementary, powerful running back in their rotation. At the bare minimum, he could provide that for the Packers.