Former Packers Kicker Signed as Giants' New Starter After Injury
The first two weeks of the NFL season are in the books and teams around the NFL are preparing for the Week 3 slate of games.
The Packers are 1-1 as they are going on the road to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Even though their focus is on that, former players are looking to find new jobs in the NFL.
And on Tuesday, an ex-Packer kicker has landed an opportunity with the New York Giants.
NFL News: Greg Joseph Joining New York Giants
The New York Giants are signing kicker Greg Joseph to the active roster from the Detroit Lions practice squad per his agent Brett Tessler.
Joseph was with the Packers this summer as he was competing with Anders Carlson to become the starting kicker. In the preseason, Joseph went 3-of-4 on field goal attempts but the Packers still decided to cut both him and Carlson. They claimed Brayden Narveson off waivers and he's been the starter through the first two weeks.
The Giants were in the market for a kicker after Graham Gano went down with a hamstring injury in Week 2 and is now expected to miss a couple of weeks.
In his five-year career, Joseph has played for the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. He's gone 146-of-162 (90.1%) on extra point attempts and 100-of-121 on field goal attempts. Joseph also has a 71% touchback rate.
Even though he couldn't land with the Packers, Joseph found a way to secure a job for the 2024 campaign.
