3 Former Packers Green Bay Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
Former Packers hitting free agency that Green Bay should target for a reunion this offseason.
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Wide Receiver
Signing a wide receiver might feel unnecessary considering the Packers have some young talent there, but it's also not a position we expect Brian Gutenkunst to ignore entirely.
While Marquez Valdes-Scantling's most likely landing spot after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs is probably with Aaron Rodgers in New York, a reunion could actually make a lot of sense.
The big knock on Valdes-Scantling is that he's a little one-dimensional. He can stretch the field and work deep routes, but that's about it. That's going to hurt his market in free agency, especially in a year with one of the most loaded wide receiver draft classes we've seen in recent memory. Those factors should combine to keep his asking price nice and low.
And working as a deep threat is just what we need.
Every Packers wide receiver except Malik Heath had an average depth of target (aDOT) north of 10.0 yards last season. This offense asks all of its wideouts to be able to work downfield, and Christian Watson and Samori Toure both even had aDOTs north of 15 yards.
Jordan Love, for his part, went 20-plus yards downfield on 14.0% of his pass attempts last season, per Pro Football Focus. That was the second-highest rate among the 30 passers who dropped back at least 300 times on the year.
And that's why MVS is a natural fit, having posted an aDOT north of 15.0 in each of his last three seasons in Green Bay, plus also doing it with the Chiefs in 2023.