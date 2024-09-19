Former Packers Defender Signs With NFC Foe Ahead of Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
As injuries start piling up and players start to underperform, NFL teams begin to reshuffle their rosters.
Ahead of Week 3, teams around the league are making roster moves to address their needs that popped up in the first two weeks of the season. That means some former Packers are finding their new homes.
The latest ex-Packer to find a new team is defensive end Justin Hollins. The veteran defender who spent the second half of 2022 and the first half of the 2023 season with the Packers, is joining the Washington Commanders' practice squad.
NFL News: Commanders Sign DE Justin Hollins
Hollins was claimed off waivers by the Packers in November 2022 after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams. He was a member of the Super Bowl-winning team there, playing in 34 games (seven starts) and recording six sacks in 2.5 seasons.
Green Bay re-signed Hollins in the 2023 offseason but released him after four games and nine tackles last season. He spent the rest of the season with the Giants and the Chargers.
Hollins signed with the Commanders earlier in the offseason but was waived before the roster cutdown day. Now, he is getting another opportunity on the practice squad to re-establish his career.
The Commanders started the season 1-1, but have a tough four-game stretch against the Bengals, Cardinals, Browns, and the Ravens. They will likely fall behind in the NFC race once again as they are rebuilding under new head coach Dan Quinn.
