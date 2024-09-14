5 Former Packers Still Unemployed Entering Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their crucial Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. While the Packers are desperately trying to avoid falling to 0-2 to start the season, some former players are still looking for their next contracts.
These veterans who spent years in Green Bay are still looking for another chance in the NFL and will be waiting for their phones to ring in the next couple of weeks. Let's take a look.
Jimmy Graham, TE
The 37-year-old tight end returned to the NFL in 2023 after one year away from football. He played 13 games with the New Orleans Saints, where he initially started his career and became one of the best tight ends in the league. He had a small role as he saw 19% of snaps, finishing the season with six catches and 39 yards. He still managed to show how effective of an end-zone target he is with four touchdowns.
Graham spent two seasons with the Packers, appearing in 32 games and putting up 1,083 yards and five touchdowns, before being released in March 2020.
Despite an illustrious career with All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections, Graham has yet to win a Super Bowl. If he returns for another season, he would likely prioritize winning more than anything. He doesn't have too much fuel left in the tank but he could be a mid-season addition for a contender looking for more depth at tight end.