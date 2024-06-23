Former Packer Urges Team to Pay Up Amid Contract Drama
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have had an outstanding offseason thus far as they made a couple of huge free agents (Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney) and put together a solid draft class, which should make an immediate impact this season.
With the Packers having their roster set for training camp next month, there’s still one more task they must handle – Jordan Love’s contract extension. Love had an excellent 2023 season as he stepped into the limelight as the Packers’ full-time starting quarterback.
We know Love will get paid, but it’s taking longer than normal. ESPN’s Louis Riddick was asked about Love’s potential extension on NFL Live Friday and didn’t mince words. He said that Green Bay shouldn’t hesitate to get a deal done because he’s the future and the price will keep rising at the position.
Riddick’s response on ESPN caught the attention of former Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis. Lewis played in Green Bay for the 2021 and ‘22 seasons and knows what Love is capable of.
The 40-year-old tight end said in response to the video posted by ESPN, “Pay that man.”
The 25-year-old Love completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility with 247 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Spotrac projects the young quarterback’s calculated market value at a four-year, $211 million deal with an average annual salary of $53 million. However, after seeing Lawrence get an AAV of $55 million, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Love’s representation shoot for $56M a year.
Nonetheless, the Packers need to get a deal done with Love before the start of training camp next month. It’s risky to give a young quarterback with only 18 career starts a large deal, but he’s their best option and should only get better with a great core of weapons.
