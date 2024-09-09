Former Packer Suddenly a Premium Free-Agent Target After Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
Even though Packers fans have been understandably consumed with Jordan Love's injury news, the rest of the NFL had its first Sunday full of drama, disappointment, and huge upsets.
There were obviously plenty of teams that couldn't get off to the start that they were hoping for. Those fan bases have already begun to plead for changes which include new addition, whether via free agency or the trade market.
One name that immediately began to gain traction on social media is former Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. The Green Bay legend who was a cap casualty in the offseason, is still available and remains one of the best offensive tackles on the market.
There were plenty of playoff hopefuls whose offensive lines looked shaky in Week 1. This includes the LA Rams, Cleveland Browns, and the Chicago Bears, who miserably failed to protect their quarterbacks.
Bakhtiari is turning 33 at the end of the month and he has struggled to stay healthy over the last three seasons. He is obviously not the same player he was when he was an All-Pro left tackle. However, in the 13 games he has played over the last three seasons, he still performed at a high level. In fact, he received an above 75 grade on PFF in each of those campaigns.
At this stage of his career, the three-time Pro Bowler will presumably want to play for a Super Bowl contender. He will likely not be interested in offensive tackle-needy but uncompetitive teams like the New England Patriots. But other contenders should seriously consider signing Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari ended the 2023 season on injured reserve after he had to have surgery to repair a cartilage issue. It was reported that he would be back to start the 2024 season but we haven't heard an update on his latest status. If he is ready to go, he will be a major upgrade for plenty of teams around the league.