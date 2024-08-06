Former Packer Defender Reuniting With Darnell Savage in Jacksonville
The Green Bay Packers have undergone a shift over the past few years. They transitioned from an older group of core players in Aaron Rodgers, Devante Adams, and Aaron Jones to younger guys like Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, and Jaire Alexander leading the way.
A lot of credit needs to go to Brian Gutekunst, as he's done a superb job in the NFL Draft and free agency.
He's found a way to bolster this team, swapping vets for younger, cheaper alternatives.
Now that training camp is in full swing around the league, a former Packer signed with a team on Aug. 6.
NFL News: Adrian Amos Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars
Safety Adrian Amos signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. He now joins his former teammate Darnell Savage Jr., who signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Jaguars in March.
These two guys played together in Green Bay from 2019-2022 and are now reunited in Jacksonville.
Although Amos isn't the same player he once was, he can provide the Jags with a veteran playmaker on the backend. At this stage of his career, Amos is more suited for a role as the third safety who can start for a few games if someone goes down.
During his Packer career, Amos racked up 362 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions.
He will now look to bring some stability to the backend for the Jaguars. His addition also adds some more intrigue to Green Bay's Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars down in Jacksonville on Oct. 27.
