Fired Bucks Coach's Son Traded to Western Conference Hopeful
By Jovan Alford
It was an interesting year for Adrian Griffin and his son AJ Griffin. Adrian Griffin was surprisingly let go by the Milwaukee Bucks despite being 17 games above .500 and was replaced by former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.
As for his son, AJ Griffin, the former first-round pick, struggled to find footing with the Atlanta Hawks in his second season. The former Duke Blue Devil averaged 8.9 points in 19.5 minutes per game as a rookie in 2022-23.
However, Griffin saw his production decrease immediately this season, only scoring 2.4 points in 8.6 minutes per game. To no fault of his own, Griffin battled through multiple injuries and missed some time due to personal reasons.
That being said, it was only a matter of time before the Hawks moved on from Griffin, and they were able to find a new home for the young wing.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Thursday that Griffin was traded to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Scotto adds the former first-round pick was discussed in trade talks before the NBA trade deadline.
Griffin joins a Rockets team with a nice mix of veterans and young players, which could benefit the former first-round pick. Based on his production as a rookie and even his skillset going back to his time at Duke, Griffin could help the Rockets, who were ranked 23rd in three-point shooting (35.2 percent) this season.
With Griffin getting a new opportunity to showcase his talents, maybe his dad gets the same chance with a new organization.
