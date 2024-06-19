Darvin Ham Seems to Think Doc Rivers Won't Last Long With Bucks
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks recently hired Darvin Ham to join head coach Doc Rivers' staff. After Rivers struggled as the new head coach following his mid-season hire, the Bucks brought Ham in as someone who is familiar with the organization and the team to be his lead assistant. Before joining the Lakers in 2022, Ham was an assistant in Milwaukee for four seasons, winning a championship.
The latest reporting suggests that Ham might have long-term plans in Milwaukee. Reporter Gery Woelfel said that Ham had interest from "several other teams" but chose to join the Bucks "with the assumption he’ll eventually succeed Doc Rivers as the Bucks HC".
Bucks News: Darvin Ham Wants to Become Head Coach After Doc Rivers
Not only is this to be expected, but it is also a smart move by Ham. Joining Rivers' staff probably gives him the best chance to land a head coaching gig soon. Doc was a polarizing hire to begin with, then went 17-19 in his tenure, and flamed out in the first round against the Pacers. A disappointing start to the season will almost certainly put him on the hot seat.
Considering that Ham already knows the team and Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly wanted him, makes the 50-year-old coach the natural successor.
Even if Rivers sees the 2024-25 season through, unless the Bucks make the NBA Finals or look like a serious championship contender, he will continue to be on thin ice.
Despite the fact that he was consistently criticized during his Lakers tenure, Ham didn't do poorly as a head coach. In two seasons, he made the Conference Finals and the first round. It is not like the Los Angeles Lakers had a deep, talented roster that another coach could have done better. As always the case in Los Angeles, the head coach was unfairly made the scapegoat.
Regardless of whether it is in Milwaukee or elsewhere, Darvin Ham will almost certainly get another chance at a head coaching position soon. He is hoping for it to be with the Bucks.