3 Ways Brazil Game Will Affect Packers' Start to 2024 Season
Three ways playing in Brazil to begin the 2024 season will impact the Green Bay Packers' start to the year.
It's official: the Green Bay Packers are heading to Brazil for their season-opening game. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Green Bay was chosen to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, pitting two star-studded NFC teams against one another in front of a new international audience.
The general reception from both fans and the organization is excitement about being selected. However, there are both pros and cons to playing in this contest. Let's dive into the impacts of this decision:
Pro: Playing Eagles on Neutral Field
One positive effect of the Packers playing in Brazil is it essentially eliminates a tough road game from their schedule.
The Eagles are technically the "home" team for this matchup, but that's really just a formality since the contest is taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That means no home-field advantage for Philadelphia and removes its hostile crowd from the equation.
Nick Sirianni's team was one of the strongest playing in front of their own fans this past season, recording a 6-2 record (sixth-best in the league), 29 touchdowns, and 30.9 PPG at Lincoln Financial Field. Compare that to a very underwhelming 5-4 record, 20 TDs, and only 20.7 PPG on the road in 2023.
Green Bay had even less success away from its friendly confines this past year, going 4-5 on the road.
The Packers getting a neutral-field setting against a Super Bowl contender that thrives at home is a massive plus. It's leap and bounds better than this affair being scheduled for later in the year with playoff seeding in the balance and Philly at the Linc.
Given there's already a contingent of South American cheeseheads, it's possible the Brazil crowd even gives Green Bay a small boost versus an NFC powerhouse.