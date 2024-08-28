Ex-Packers WR Immediately Joins Division Rival After Release
Tuesday marked the NFL's initial 53-man roster deadline, forcing the Green Bay Packers to part ways with several players. One player given the axe was wide receiver Samori Toure, who was drafted 258th overall by the Packers back in 2022.
Toure is a solid pass-catcher, however, the wide receiver room is one of the Packers' most talent-heavy positions. There just wasn't room for the 26-year-old who's still looking to prove himself, forcing him to look elsewhere for his next NFL opportunity.
Well, it turns out that Toure didn't have to wait long to find out his next destination. Unfortunately, it's with a division rival.
Packers News: Chicago Bears Signs WR Samori Toure
NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Toure was signed by the rival Chicago Bears on Wednesday. The current expectation is for the third-year pro to join the practice squad until an opportunity for more playing time reveals itself.
While some Packers fans wish nothing but the best for the ex-Nebraska product, it's going to be tough to cheer him now that he's with an NFC North foe.
Nevertheless, it'll be interesting to see if joining the Bears positively impacts Toure. The Portland, OR native has failed to take his game to the next year since being drafted two years ago, catching just 28 receptions for 160 receiving yards and a touchdown across 22 career games. His 34.0 passer rating when targeted last season further shows how he isn't the most consistent pass-catcher.
If Toure wants to get revenge against his old team, he has a few months to earn some playing time. The Packers don't meet the Bears until the rival teams collide at Soldier Field in Week 11, meaning Toure has until mid-November to get off the practice squad.
Unfortunately, for Toure, his presence might not be enough to help the Bears overcome the Packers. Since the 2013 campaign, Green Bay owns an astounding 19-2 record across 21 meetings with Chicago, which includes winning each of the last 10 meetings by an average of 12.7 points per game.
Getting rid of Toure also won't hurt the Packers' championship outlook. Matt LaFleur's team is currently tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1800) as Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season approaches, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
