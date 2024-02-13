De'Vondre Campbell Trolls 49ers After SB Overtime Mishap
The Packers linebacker didn't shy away from making fun of 49ers players who didn't know the overtime rules.
By Cem Yolbulan
Super Bowl LVIII may have ended with yet another Kansas City Chiefs win, but the fallout from the thrilling overtime game is ongoing.
One of the main topics of conversation in football circles has been the overtime period and the confusion it reportedly caused for the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell didn't hold back from trolling the 49ers on the overtime mishap.
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell Trolls the San Francisco 49ers
On Sunday, the new overtime rules were in effect. This meant that both teams would have a chance to score with the ball regardless of the outcome of the first drive. Kyle Shanahan's decision to receive the ball first was criticized by some but there is certainly a merit in his choice to go first. What was more shocking, however, was the fact that San Francisco players admitted that they didn't know the new OT rules during the game.
Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive lineman Arik Armstead both said after the contest that they had no idea that there were new OT rules and thought that they would win the game if they scored a touchdown.
This shocking admission caught the eye of plenty of media members, fans, and players alike. De'Vondre Campbell couldn't believe that the players would willingly confess that they were confused about the rules "in the biggest game of your life".
It's impossible to know whether certain players knowing the rules would have made a difference. At the end of the day, the Niners couldn't score a touchdown when they needed to and couldn't stop Mahomes from finding the end zone.
However, it is certainly embarrassing to not be prepared for every situation during the Super Bowl. It is perhaps even more embarrassing to admit to this lack of preparedness.
Campbell, who probably still feels the pain from losing to San Francisco in the divisional round game that the Packers feel they should have won, understandably didn't miss his chance to make fun of his foes.