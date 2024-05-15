Date Reportedly Set for Aaron Jones' Return to Lambeau
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers shockingly let go of star running back Aaron Jones at the beginning of free agency, much to the dismay of fans after the team asked him to take a pay cut.
Jones declined the offer and the Packers decided to sign former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a blockbuster four-year deal. As for Jones, the former Packers RB did not go far as he stayed inside the division, signing a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
With Jones switching sides, and the Packers seemingly upgrading at the position, both are likely looking forward to their first matchup this season.
Luckily enough, the 2024 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday night, so we will officially know when the Packers will play the Vikings. However, we might not have to wait for the release show as the latest reporting suggests the matchup will happen early in the season.
Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones to Return to Green Bay in Week 4
Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Vikings will travel to Lambeau Field on Sept. 29 (Week 4).
Based on the other leak on Tuesday about Green Bay’s Week 2 matchup, they could have two home games in the first four weeks of the regular season.
The Vikings will look like a different team since the Packers played them last season as Kirk Cousins is in Atlanta and Danielle Hunter is in Houston. However, Minnesota still has Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones to lean on, as the Vikings could be starting Sam Darnold or rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy.
If this rumor is true, you must believe Jones will have this game circled, as he likely wants to get back at Green Bay for how they treated him this offseason.
