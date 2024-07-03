Darvin Ham's Favorite Laker Predictably Joins Him in Milwaukee
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t made any huge moves in free agency as they try to rebound from their first-round playoff exit against the Indiana Pacers.
However, the Bucks have made a couple of solid underrated signings to bolster the bench unit like adding Delon Wright and Stanley Umede. Both players aren’t necessarily needle movers and won’t play a huge role next season.
But it can’t hurt to have solid depth at various positions as Milwaukee learned the hard way in the postseason. In addition to those two guys, the Bucks made a small addition to the frontcourt on Wednesday, who has connections to former Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham.
Bucks News: Milwaukee Signs Taurean Prince to One-Year Deal
HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Bucks signed former Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince to a one-year contract. The financial terms of the deal weren’t announced.
The veteran forward is reunited with Ham, who was hired last month as an assistant on Doc Rivers’ coaching staff. The 30-year-old Prince was solid off the bench in his only season with the Lakers.
The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 27 minutes per game. Prince also shot 44.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc on 4.6 attempts per game.
The Bucks hope Prince can produce similar results next season, as they cannot solely depend on Bobby Portis to carry the bench scoring. Milwaukee was ranked 19th in bench scoring (32.5 points per game), but seventh in three-point shooting (36.9%).
If the Bucks increase their bench scoring and maintain their three-point shooting, they should be okay next season. However, it's tough to trust role players yearly. Milwaukee’s success will fall on the shoulders of Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More Bucks news and analysis: