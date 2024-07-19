Dark Horse Cut Candidates: 4 Packers to Watch at Training Camp
Sean Clifford, Quarterback
There is no competition at the top of the Packers' quarterback depth chart, where Jordan Love has firmly established himself as the starter. The only question about Love is whether he can maintain the elite play we saw from him to finish the 2023 season.
There will be a dramatic battle that rages behind him though.
Sean Clifford was a surprise pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Some analysts thought he should have gone much later as a seventh-rounder or even an undrafted free agent. However, the Packers thought differently and were quickly proven correct in their evaluation. Clifford used training camp and preseason to prove himself as a capable backup to Love.
Now, he'll have to do it again. Green Bay may have got one of the steals of the draft when they selected Michael Pratt in the seventh round. On his way to a prolific collegiate career, Pratt broke all kinds of records at Tulane.
He's already begun to show the Packers why he was so successful in college. During the offseason workout program, particularly Organized Team Activities, Pratt was on fire. He showed off a little pop in his arm and terrific decision-making.
He'll have to carry that over into training camp and preseason, but he has the ability to push Clifford in a battle to be Love's backup. Green Bay hasn't historically kept three quarterbacks on their roster, so there may not be room for Clifford and Pratt. The Packers would love to slide one to their practice squad, but that's not a guarantee. If Pratt has a strong showing, Clifford could be on the chopping block.
More Packers news and rumors: